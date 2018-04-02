OPP investigate sudden deaths in Kenora
Kenora OPP are investigating what they're calling two sudden deaths in the Northwestern Ontario community.
Bodies discovered in residence on Saturday
Police said officers were called to a residence on Hawk Lake Road in Kenora at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday. There, they discovered two deceased Kenora residents: a 62-year-old woman, and a 57-year-old man.
OPP are investigating the circumstances of the deaths, but said in a written release there is no concern for public safety.
A postmortem examination is scheduled to take place over the coming days in Toronto.
OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them, or Crime Stoppers.