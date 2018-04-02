OPP investigate sudden deaths in Kenora

Kenora OPP are investigating what they're calling two sudden deaths in the Northwestern Ontario community.

Police said officers were called to a residence on Hawk Lake Road in Kenora at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday. There, they discovered two deceased Kenora residents: a 62-year-old woman, and a 57-year-old man.

OPP are investigating the circumstances of the deaths, but said in a written release there is no concern for public safety.

A postmortem examination is scheduled to take place over the coming days in Toronto.

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them, or Crime Stoppers.