A postmortem examination of a body found in Lake of the Woods on Sunday will take place on Oct. 10, OPP said.

OPP Prov. Const. Ronni Grosenick said the body of a deceased male was found at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday near the Main Street dock in Kenora.

"We are working to identify the male," Grosenick said on Tuesday. "The investigation is ongoing."

She said the man is described as Indigenous, possibly in his 40s, and between five-feet-10-inches and six feet in height.

He has short brown hair with some grey in it, light facial hair, a slender build, and a small mole in the middle of his forehead, and was wearing a black Sierra Designs windbreaker, dark blue wind pants, and low-cut beige hiker style shoes.

The postmortem will take place in Kenora, Grosenick said.

"If anyone has any information that will help with the identification of this male, they are asked to call the Ontario Provincial Police," Grosenick said.