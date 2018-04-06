Skip to Main Content
OPP identify teenager found dead near Kenora elementary school

Body of 16-year-old Hezekiah Wesley was found on March 24 near Evergreen School

CBC News ·
OPP in Kenora, Ont. have identified the body found on March 24 near Evergreen Public School as 16-year-old Hazekiah Wesley. Police are still investigating the case and are asking anyone with information to contact OPP or crime stoppers. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora have identified the teenager who was found dead on March 24 near Evergreen Public School in the city.

Police said the body of 16-year-old Hezekiah Wesley was found in the area of Brinkman Road and the city.

A post mortem examination has been completed, but the results are not being made public, police stated in a written release April 6. 

The release also said that members of the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services, and Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are investigating Wesley's death, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner, but that there is no concern for public safety.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Kenora OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

