Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they are calling the sudden death of a 16-year-old in Kenora, Ont.

The teen's body was found Saturday around 8:50 p.m., in the area of Brinkman Road and Evergreen Public School in the northwestern Ontario city, according to a written release.

The OPP along with Ontario's chief coroner are investigating the circumstances surrounding the teen's death, police said, adding that an autopsy is scheduled to take place "in the coming days," in Toronto.

Police said there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the OPP in Kenora.