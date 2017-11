Ontario Provincial Police officers in Kenora, Ont. say a post mortem examination has been completed and foul play is not a factor in the sudden death of a 34-year old man, who was found dead in an outdoor area earlier this month.

Police said Veteran's Drive at 14th Street North and Veterans Drive at Dowcett Street was closed until Saturday morning while police conducted their investigation.

A post mortem examination was completed on Nov. 6.