OPP are investigating a sudden death in Kenora. (Samantha Samson/CBC News)

OPP are investigating a sudden death in Kenora.

Police said the body of a male was found Friday at about 2:40 p.m. in the Veteran's Drive area.

Officer's with the OPP's Kenora detachment, the Kenora Crime Unit, and Forensic Identification Units are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.