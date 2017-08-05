Children in Kenora, Ont. braved the sweltering heat Monday morning to stencil environmental messages near the town's storm drains.

The children, who were mostly aged 8 to 12, painted images of fish, turtles, and waterfowl near the drains along with the message "a healthy lake starts here."

The goal was to make people think twice about allowing pollutants such as fertilizer and left-over soapy water from car washing to trickle down the drains and into the Lake of the Woods, said Diane Schwartz-Williams, the executive director of the Lake of the Woods Property Owners Association, one of the organizers of the activity.

"The drains ultimately—some of that ends up in the lake," she said.

"It's really only rain water that should go down storm drains."

Phosphates in the soap used for washing cars and pollutants that wash off the cars themselves can all negatively impact the watershed Schwartz-Williams added.

"Are people going to stop washing their cars? No they're not, but maybe don't do it right beside a storm drain," she said.

Similar storm drain campaigns have been carried out across North American, Schwartz-Williams said, notably in Fort Frances and International Falls.

"It got people talking," she said of those campaigns.

In addition to stencilling the storm drains, the children who participated in the activity received a short workshop about the watershed and the things that impact it, Schwartz-Williams said.

