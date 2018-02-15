A 71-year-old Kenora man has been charged with sexual assault, OPP said. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

A 71-year-old Kenora. Ont., man has been charged after an investigation into a sexual assault in the Northwestern Ontario city, OPP said.

In a media release issued Thursday, OPP said members of the Kenora Community Street Crime Unit and the Kenora OPP Crime Unit received a report of a sexual assault in Kenora on Feb. 6.

An investigation ensued, and the accused was arrested on Feb. 14.

He's facing several charges, including invitation to sexual touching under the age of 16, sexual assault, sexual interference and assault.

He appeared in Kenora court this week, OPP said.