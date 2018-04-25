Skip to Main Content
22-year-old man charged in Kenora robbery

One man is in custody as Ontario Provincial Police officers continue to investigate a robbery at a business in the downtown core of Kenora, Ont. at around 7:44 a.m. on Tuesday.
Kenora OPP say one man is in custody as they continue to investigate Tuesday's robbery at a local business in the downtown core. (CBC)

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a business in Kenora's downtown core, OPP said Wednesday.

Police said the robbery occurred at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the robbery while it was still in progress, and located the suspect nearby.

A 22-year-old Kenora man is in custody, and has been charged with theft under $5000, robbery with a weapon, three counts of assault with a weapon and failure to comply to probation orders.

The investigation continues.

