Kenora Ontario Provincial Police officers are asking for the public's help after a business on Ninth Street North was robbed on Tuesday early morning.

Police said at around 4:20 a.m. on Feb 27 an unknown man was wearing a ski mask and entered the business pointing a pistol type firearm at the employee and demanded money.

Kenora OPP describe the suspect as being approximately 20-year-old, around 5'8", slim build, dressed in dark clothing and white shoes with white runners, carrying a back pack.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Kenora OPP or crime stoppers.