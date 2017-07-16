A new book details a dramatic robbery and bomb explosion that took place in the northwestern Ontario city of Kenora on May 10, 1973.

Author Joe Ralko, who now lives in Regina but is originally from Kenora, tells the story in The Devil's Gap: The Untold Story of Canada's First Suicide Bomber.

Ralko, who was then a high school student and part-time newspaper reporter in Kenora, was among those to witness the event first-hand.

Like 'a Hollywood movie'

"I was walking home with my friends and we turned the corner and all of the sudden we walked into the scene where police cars were blocking off Main Street, which was the Trans Canada Highway at that time," he said. "We couldn't believe what we were seeing."

"It was like walking into the middle of a Hollywood movie."

Word spread through the crowd that a man had walked into the CIBC building on Main Street, carrying a bag holding a homemade bomb, and was demanding money, he said.

By the time the man emerged with three duffel bags full of cash, hundreds of onlookers had gathered, he said. They all watched as the man was shot by police, triggering an explosion that killed the bomber, and caused debris to rain down on the crowd.

Years of researching, writing

Ralko, who went on to pursue a career as a journalist and author, decided to write a book about the little-known story in 2006, while recovering from his first battle with cancer.

"I had to come up with a reason to get out of bed every morning ... I had been telling my friends and family [this story] for many, many years and my kids said 'Dad, well, write the story.'"

Over the next decade, as he continued to battle numerous health issues, Ralko researched and wrote the book.

After learning all he could about the incident, he said it's his belief that the robber's ultimate goal was to trigger the explosion.

"The robber walked out of the bank, he made no effort to run ... he just simply stopped, squared himself up to the police to make himself a visible target," said Ralko.

The Devil's Gap is available on Amazon.