A program that helps people at risk in Kenora, Ont. has already made an impact in the community, says an official with the Ontario Provincial Police.

Rapid Intervention Services Kenora — or RISK — launched in May, 2016 as a partnership between service agencies, including those dealing with mental health, counselling and addictions organizations, as well as the OPP.

It refers people considered to be "high risk" to appropriate agencies for support or intervention when asked, said Kenora OPP Cst. Bob Bernie.

"For some individuals, there's been no contact with them after we've brought them to the table," he said.

"Others, we've had reductions of 75, up to 80 per cent reduction in calls regarding that individual, so we've had really good results."

People dealing with drug or alcohol addiction, various mental health issues, including self-harm or attempted suicide, or found to be habitual runaways can be referred to the program, Bernie said.

"Anybody can bring a referral to the table," he added.

Most of the approximately 70 referrals made in the past nine months have come from various policing agencies in the area, Bernie said, adding that's likely because police are first responders and often have initial contact with people or families in crisis.

"We're not additions providers, we're not mental health providers, so if we see somebody who's in need of help, we'll often times bring a referral to the table," he said.

Representatives meet twice per month in Kenora to discuss people's cases and decide which agency is best suited to handle the situation, Bernie said, adding that all discussions are governed by strict privacy regulations.

"We've had really good results," Bernie said.

"A benefit of this is that we're able to identify trends, gaps in service and then hopefully ... we can make change at a provincial level to address these gaps in service."