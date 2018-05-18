Greg Rickford, Karen Kejick spar at Kenora - Rainy River debate

The first debate in the Kenora - Rainy River riding brought some sharp criticism of PC Party Greg Rickford's record, when he sat as a federal MP.

Rickford brought up his record throughout the evening, noting how the Kenora riding topped the infrastructure funding list while he was in office.

"Greg Rickford has proven time and time again he's afraid to be held accountable," said Karen Kejick, the Liberal candidate.

"Running away from difficult questions, and falling in line with whatever his party leader tells him to do. We saw it on Freedom Road, we saw it with the Experimental Lakes Area."

Freedom Road runs to Shoal Lake 40, a First Nation in the Kenora area that was cut off from the mainland when a aquaduct was built near the community in 1919.

The Experimental Lakes Area was originally closed by the Harper government in 2012, but was kept open due to new funding from the province and the International Institute for Sustainable Development.

Kejick hammered on Rickford's past, saying he would cut whatever needed to be cut to help Doug Ford attain his budget goals.

Rickford told the crowd of about 65 people that his record stands for itself, with local issues always top of mind when he makes a decision.

"What gets lost in these forums folks is that we're all here with the good faith intention of making Ontario a better place," Rickford said.

He spoke of the PC Party plans to cut taxes, and invest in infrastructure.

Kenora - Rainy River has been an NDP stronghold since its creation in 1999. The seat has been held by Howard Hampton and Sarah Campbell since that time.

NDP Candidate Glenn Archer hopes to continue the trend, and believes that hydro rates, a frequent topic at political events in the riding, will help him maintain the NDP banner.

"So the Conservatives actually set the stage for hydro privatization by passing the laws that allowed the Liberals to sell off Hydro One," Archer told the crowd.

"The Conservatives tried to sell it when they were in government, but they were stopped by the people of Ontario. How could we trust them now when they claim to oppose the Hydro One sale?"

PC Party candidate Greg Rickford supporters wore these custom shirts to a debate in Kenora, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC) The crowd itself, stacked with Rickford supporters wearing custom shirts, snickered when hydro rates were brought up, or when candidates were asked how they would deal as an opposition MPP.

The forum allowed for a few questions from the audience, which highlighted race relations. There are a large number of First Nations communities in the Kenora - Rainy River riding.

"I hear so many people, and I have to keep telling them, 'Do you think Kenora without our First Nations friends could have as many car dealers?;", said Archer, the NDP candidate.

"Your communities are absolutely vital to Kenora - Rainy River."

Candidates in the riding have another debate scheduled for Wednesday, May 23 in Dryden.

The provincial election is June 7.