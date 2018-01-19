Ontario Provincial Police officers in Kenora, Ont. say they have arrested three people and recovered about $10,000 in stolen property after a number of thefts last week.

According to a written released Kenora OPP received a number of property crime reports from several businesses during the week of January 10, 2018.

Police said large amounts of tools, industrial supplies and several computers were taken from the businesses as well as other unreported property related crimes.

On January 15, police said they arrested a 26-year-old man with possession of stolen property, break and enter and fraud.

A 27-year-old woman and another 28-year-old man were also arrested, according to police.

Police said not all items reported stolen have been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.