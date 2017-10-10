A slip test planned for last week on a new pool deck at the recreation centre in Kenora, Ont., has been delayed, city representatives said.
The new deck at the Kenora Aquatics Centre was installed over the summer at a cost of about $150,000. However, staff noticed the deck was causing problems for swimmers, who were slipping and falling.
The city closed the pool to the public on Sept. 29 while they determine how to address the deck issues.
"We've been using a new technique to clean the deck, and it's important that we have an independent contractor come in and measure the slipperiness of the deck," said spokesperson Heather Kasprick. "Just to ensure that it's safe."
"We're confident the procedures that we're doing are working, but we want to make sure the safety of the users are at the highest level."
The test was initially expected to take place last week. However, it's been delayed to sometime this week, Kasprick said.
"It's not something that's done locally," she said. "We have to bring in contractors from out of the municipality."
The pool will remain closed to the public until the test has been completed, Kasprick said.
