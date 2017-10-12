The pool at the recreation centre in Kenora, Ont., has re-opened to the public after a slip test showed the new deck is "very safe," the city said Wednesday.
The pool closed temporarily on Sept. 29 over safety concerns with the new deck, which was installed over the summer at a cost of about $150,000.
The City of Kenora said staff has been using different cleaning techniques, and also minor repairs were made to the deck surface.
Slip testing was conducted Tuesday by the pool deck contractor and the deck had scored "very safe" in both wet and dry tests, city officials said.
"Staff is confident the pool deck is safe for use," the city said in a media release.
The pool re-opened on Wednesday.
