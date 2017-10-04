The expression 'slippery when wet' has a new meaning on the pool deck at the Kenora Recreation Centre.
The pool re-opened to the public in early September, after being closed for the summer to refurbish the pool deck.
After being open for just a few weeks, staff noticed a number of users were slipping, and nearly falling down.
"We were noticing that they were increasing, towards the end of September actually," said Matt Boscariol, the Manager of Community and Development Services. "And they were increasing so much that staff, we began to feel a little uncomfortable with the safety, the public safety aspect of it."
Boscariol said the city paid approximately $150,000 for the new deck, which he described as grey with flecks of black and white, and has a gritty feel when dry.
"Eventually, it crossed the threshold of public safety trumps public enjoyment, and we made the decision to close it and conduct a slip test."
Boscariol said the city has hired a company from southern Ontario to test the slipperiness of the pool deck. That test will take place this week.
Depending on the results, he said the city will have to determine its next course of action. Boscariol wouldn't specify what that action may be.
"We want to get this open as quickly as possible, but at the same time, we want to ensure that we don't have these slips, falls, near misses. We want to minimize these as much as possible."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.