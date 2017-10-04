The expression 'slippery when wet' has a new meaning on the pool deck at the Kenora Recreation Centre.

The pool re-opened to the public in early September, after being closed for the summer to refurbish the pool deck.

After being open for just a few weeks, staff noticed a number of users were slipping, and nearly falling down.

"We were noticing that they were increasing, towards the end of September actually," said Matt Boscariol, the Manager of Community and Development Services. "And they were increasing so much that staff, we began to feel a little uncomfortable with the safety, the public safety aspect of it."

Boscariol said the city paid approximately $150,000 for the new deck, which he described as grey with flecks of black and white, and has a gritty feel when dry.

"Eventually, it crossed the threshold of public safety trumps public enjoyment, and we made the decision to close it and conduct a slip test."

Boscariol said the city has hired a company from southern Ontario to test the slipperiness of the pool deck. That test will take place this week.

Depending on the results, he said the city will have to determine its next course of action. Boscariol wouldn't specify what that action may be.

"We want to get this open as quickly as possible, but at the same time, we want to ensure that we don't have these slips, falls, near misses. We want to minimize these as much as possible."