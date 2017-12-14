A 28-year-old Kenora, Ont., man is in custody following an incident that left an OPP officer with minor injuries.

OPP said officers arrested a man in downtown Kenora at about 10:30 a.m. The man was wanted on a warrant, the result of an investigation involving the OPP's Kenora Community Street Crime Unit, Kenora OPP and the OPP Organized Crime and Enforcement Bureau.

During the arrest, an altercation occurred, and a police officer was reportedly assaulted, sustaining minor injuries.

No other details were available.

The suspect has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, and is in custody pending a bail hearing.