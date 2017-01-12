The City of Kenora has closed a deal to buy a piece of land in the downtown area that used to be the site of a popular retail store.

City hall has finalized the purchase of the former site of the Zellers store, located on just under a hectare of land next to the Kenora Shoppers Mall.

The site, where Zellers used to be before the building was torn down, will be used for parking this year, before city officials decide what to do with the property in the future, said mayor Dave Canfield.

"We own it, we control it, and we make the decision on what happens there," he said.

"So, it was a great opportunity, and I think it was a great fit. They just don't make land anymore, especially in the downtown cores."

Canfield said the city could also look at realigning streets, or making other changes to the downtown area.

In the meantime, however, Canfield said the extra parking will help with accommodating the summer tourism season.

"It gives us the chance, in the short term, to use it for parking," he said.

"We're always stuck, we have so many events in the summer that we're always short on parking."

The cost of the property was $481,000.