Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont. say they have one man in custody after he failed to stop for police multiple times on Thursday afternoon.

Police said just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 8 they observed a vehicle on Highway 17A near the Ritchie Road overpass that appeared to have a shattered front windshield and severe front end damage.

According to a written release on Friday, police attempted to stop the vehicle by activating their emergency lights but the vehicle failed to stop and continued travelling westbound on the highway.

Police said they later located the vehicle in the City of Kenora and when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop once again, the vehicle failed to stop for police.

The driver failed to stop a third time when police located it on Hawk Lake Road, according to Friday's statement.

Finally at around 5:04 p.m. police said they were able to stop the motor vehicle in the area of Little Joe Lake, using a rolling block.

A 23-year-old man with no fixed address has been charged with flight while pursued by peace office, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and driving while disqualified.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.