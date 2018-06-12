Kenora OPP searching for missing 15-year-old
Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., say they're looking for the public's help in finding a missing teen, last seen on the weekend.
James Fleury-Wolke was last seen in the Valley Drive area
James Fleury-Wolke, 15, was last seen the area of Valley Drive on Sunday, June 10, OPP said in a release issued Tuesday afternoon. The teen is from Kenora.
He's described as being five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing 142 pounds. He has a slim build and short brown hair and brown eyes.
He was reportedly last seen wearing black pants and a burgundy ball cap. Police said they don't have other descriptive information.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Kenora OPP.