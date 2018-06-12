Skip to Main Content
Kenora OPP searching for missing 15-year-old

Kenora OPP searching for missing 15-year-old

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., say they're looking for the public's help in finding a missing teen, last seen on the weekend.

James Fleury-Wolke was last seen in the Valley Drive area

CBC News ·
James Fleury-Wolke was reportedly last seen in Kenora, Ont., on June 10. (Ontario Provincial Poilce / supplied)

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., say they're looking for the public's help in finding a missing teen, last seen on the weekend.

James Fleury-Wolke, 15, was last seen the area of Valley Drive on Sunday, June 10, OPP said in a release issued Tuesday afternoon. The teen is from Kenora.

He's described as being five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing 142 pounds. He has a slim build and short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was reportedly last seen wearing black pants and a burgundy ball cap. Police said they don't have other descriptive information.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Kenora OPP.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us