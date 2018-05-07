A man from Kenora, Ont., says the safety of his family was the first thing running through his mind as an alleged rifle thief levelled the weapon in his direction late last month.

Cody Wilson told CBC News he "locked eyes" through his home's front window with the 27-year-old man accused of stealing a police rifle from a cruiser on Apr. 26.

That evening, Wilson said he was home with his wife and kids when he heard a loud crack very close to his home, adding that he had seen police vehicles around town and that his mother had warned him of a possible gunman in the area. After hearing what sounded like a shot, Wilson said he locked the door, turned out the lights and kept watch through the window.

"Maybe two minutes later I see this dark figure slowly creeping up the street in front of my house," he said. "Right as I looked at him, I'm like 'maybe that's the guy' and as soon as I was thinking that to myself, all of a sudden I see his eyes lock with me and I see the barrel of the gun come up from underneath a blanket he had in front of him."

"As soon as it got right at me, I just hit the floor."

A man from Kenora says he looked down the barrel of a rifle stolen from an OPP cruiser just over a week ago...we'll hear his story. 4:38 Wilson said the man didn't shoot and continued to walk down the street; he then yelled at his wife to call police.

In a written release, Kenora OPP said a rifle was taken from a marked police cruiser on Apr. 26 when the vehicle was parked at Lake of the Woods District Hospital. Police said a shot was fired from the rifle.

A 27-year-old from Kenora faces a number of firearm and theft-related charges.

"I was just scared for that one second," Wilson said of the moment the weapon was turned on him. "I thought he was going to crack off a shot."

While the encounter "felt like a long time," Wilson said the whole incident probably lasted about five seconds.

"I was more scared for my kids," he said. "I didn't really care about myself, I was just worried about the family, really."

Wilson said he figures police caught and arrested the man about 10 minutes after his encounter. OPP said no one was hurt during the incident.

"You don't expect something like that to happen in Kenora," Wilson said. "I've lived in small towns my whole life and I've never even come close to anything like that."