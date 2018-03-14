Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., say they've seized over $3,000 worth of what they believe is carfentanil and arrested two people.

A 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Winnipeg have been charged with multiple drug and firearms-related offences after police said they found approximately $3,390 worth of the deadly drug.

Officers also reportedly seized $1,015 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

The deadly opioid is extremely potent and is most often used as a tranquilizer for large mammals such as elephants.

According to a written statement from the OPP on Wednesday, both individuals are being held in custody.

The 32-year-old woman will appear in court on March 14, while the 30-year old man will attend bail court on March 26.