Ontario Provincial police officers are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year old boy from Kenora, Ont.

Joseph Hyancinthe is described as an Indigenous boy, around 5'9, medium build with shoulder length hair and brown eyes, according to a written statement released by officials on Monday.

He was last seen around the downtown Kenora area on Oct. 20, police said.

Anyone who has seen Hyancinthe or know of his whereabouts are asked to call Kenora OPP.