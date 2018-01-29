Ontario Provincial Police officers in Kenora, Ont. say they have charged a 51-year-old man with drug related charges after a ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the city..

Officials released a written statement on Monday saying police arrested the man in the north end of Kenora on Thursday, January 25 at approximately 9:45 a.m.

Upon searching him, police said they found items associated with drug trafficking and approximately six grams of Methamphetamine, which is nearly $1800 in street value.

According to Monday's release, the Kenora man has been charged with possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with recognizance.

Officials said he is currently held in custody until his bail hearing on January 31, 2018.