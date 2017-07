Ontario Provincial Police say a Kenora man reported missing earlier this month has been found safe.

The Kenora Detachment of the OPP was notified of a missing 39-year-old city man on July 21, police said in a news release.

He was located in good health by police on Saturday July 29, after a citizen in Kenora reported seeing the man, police said.

The OPP are thanking members of the public for their assistance.