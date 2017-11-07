Two people have been charged with impaired driving, after Ontario Provincial Police officers in Kenora, Ont. stopped two vehicles in the early morning hours of Nov. 4.

In one incident, officers approached a parked vehicle in Kenora's downtown area around 1:45 a.m., and spoke to the male driver, according to a written statement released by police on Tuesday.

Police said they determined the man had been consuming alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

A 28-year-old Kenora man has been charged with care of control while impaired, driving while disqualified and care of control over 80 mg.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Kenora on Dec. 14.

A few hours later at around 3:15 a.m., officers said they stopped another vehicle on Second Street in Kenora and determined that a male driver had also been consuming alcohol.

A 31-year old man from Wabaseemoong First Nation (also known as Whitedog) has been charged with driving while impaired and driving with more than 80 mg of alcohol in his blood.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7.