A 72–year–old Kenora, Ont. man has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act after failing to move over for an emergency vehicle on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on December 12 officials said a Kenora Ontario Provincial Police officer was conducting an investigation on an abandoned vehicle on the side of Highway 17 near the Manitoba border.

The officer's marked vehicle was facing east on the side of the road with lights fully activated, according to a written statement. While stopped, an east bound pick up truck reportedly failed to move over and side-swiped the parked police car, with the officer seated inside.

Police said neither the officer nor the driver of the truck were injured and both vehicles sustained minor damages.

The 72–year–old truck driver from northwest Ontario has been charged with Fail to Move Into Another Lane For Emergency Vehicle and has been issued a Provincial Offences Notice as well.

Drivers are being reminded to slow down and proceed with caution when approaching an emergency vehicle that's parked on the side of the highway with its lights activated.

Police said drivers who fail to move over in a multi-lane highway could be fined from $400 to $2000 and three demerit points for a first offence.