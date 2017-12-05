A Kenora, Ont. fish processing company is making a big splash in agriculture innovation.

Freshwater Cuisine won the Premier's Award for Agri-Food Innovation Excellence, which recognizes those making innovative improvements to existing products, creating new jobs and growing Ontario's economy.

Freshwater Cuisine takes wild fish caught in northwestern Ontario and makes frozen products out of the underutilized parts of the fish.

"We really think past the filet on a fish," said Jay Barnard, CEO and corporate chef of Freshwater Cuisine. "We figure out a way to take bycatch and turn it into value added products."

Instead of just using the filet of the fish, they are using meat found in the chin and cheeks as well. These pieces are usually discarded by fish processing plants which give the scraps to mink farms or throw them in the garbage, he said.

Chef Jay Barnard, of Kenora, Ont., is the CEO of Freshwater Cuisine. (Jay Barnard)

Freshwater Cuisine's Walleye Wings are made out of the meat from under the chin.

"That piece was getting discarded for year, and years, and years," said Barnard.

People used this piece for bait before but Freshwater Cuisine is the first to make it into a commercial product, according to Barnard.

"We were really the first people to hone in on this waste and see what we could create out of it," said Barnard.

Freshwater Cuisine is also partnering with a liquid fertilizer company in order to use 100 per cent of the fish. They are hoping to make this happen in the next year.

They purchase all their fish from 45 independent First Nations fishermen.

The company has been in business for two years selling products all over Ontario. They hope to expand their product line into the rest of Canada and the United States as soon as they become Canadian Food Inspection Agency certified.

Freshwater Cuisine is one of 50 recipients of the 2017 Premier's Award, according to the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs website.