Ontario Provincial Police officers in Kenora, Ont. say they have safely located the missing 28-year-old woman who was last seen at the beginning of the month.

Officials released a written statement on Monday afternoon asking for the public's help in locating 28-year-old Tanya Keewaycabo.

Keewaycabo's family members said they last saw her at a residence in Kenora at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. Police said they were notified on Dec. 7.

On Tuesday, Kenora OPP issued a written statement saying they found Keewaycabo safely, just before 9 a.m., that day.