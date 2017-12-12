28-year old Tanya Keewaycabo was last seen on Dec. 1 at around 11:30 p.m., according to her family members. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. (Kenora OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police officers in Kenora, Ont. are asking for the public's help in locating a 28-year old woman from Kenora.

Tanya Keewaycabo has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 1, police said.

Keewaycabo's family members said they last saw her at a residence in Kenora at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, but she has not been in contact with them since that date, which is not typical behaviour for Keewaycabo.

28-year old Keewaycabo is described as Indigenous with a light complexion and clear skin, according to a written statement. She is 5'5, 105 pounds, thin build with dark eyes and shoulder length dyed brown hair with blonde streaks.

Police said she also has tattoos on her fingers and is missing a front tooth.

She may have been wearing black pants, a black and grey hoodie with burgundy hiker style books and a red, black and white jacket.

Police and family are concerned for her safety and well being and anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.