Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., are expanding the search for James Begg, a 39-year-old city man who was last seen on July 16.

Officers are now looking in the area around Kenora, as well as enlisting the aid of the OPP northwest region emergency response team, the OPP canine unit and the OPP provincial liaison team, police stated in a written release Tuesday.

According to police, Begg was last seen in the downtown area of Kenora on Sunday July 16, 2017, wearing a brown and grey sweater and black jeans.

He is described as an Indigenous man, approximately five-feet-11-inches tall, with a larger build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Begg was reported missing on Friday July 21.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about Begg's whereabouts to contact the Kenora OPP at (807) 548-5534 or call 1-888-310-1122.