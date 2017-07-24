Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 39-year-old city man.

James Begg was reported missing on Friday, July 21, 2017, police stated in a written release issued Monday.

According to police, Begg was last seen in the downtown area of Kenora on July 16, 2017, wearing a brown and grey sweater and black jeans.

He is described as an Indigenous male, approximately five-feet-11-inches tall, with a larger build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about Begg's whereabouts to contact the Kenora OPP at (807) 548-5534 or call 1-888-310-1122.