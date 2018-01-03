Officials at the Kenora Forest Products say staff are back at work after a massive fire roared through two kilns this past weekend.

About 20 firefighters and volunteers were called to the lumber company just after midnight on Saturday to find two drying kilns engulfed in flames.

Luckily no one was hurt as the mill was closed at the time of the fire.

On Tuesday mill manager Glen Hansson said all employees are at work this week as they dry lumber with one kiln and try to determine what to do with the excess wood.

He said they will look into finding different business strategies to selling lumber in a green state as opposed to a kiln dried state.

"So we'll look at that first and then we'll look at [if] there's air drying options for our lumber and things like that," Hansson said.

The estimated damage is about $850,000 and Hansson said it could take between eight to 12 months to replace the two kilns.

He said there is currently no layoffs planned for the 100 employees at Kenora Forest Products.