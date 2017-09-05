OPP in Kenora, Ont. had a busy long weekend, with four people facing a number of charges relating to impaired driving and drug trafficking.

The first incident occurred just before 6 p.m. on Friday, when police were called to a motor vehicle collision in a parking lot in Clearwater Bay.

Responding officers determined one of the drivers involved was impaired, and a 35-year-old Selkirk, MB man was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving.

Later that day, at about 11 p.m., police received a report of a possible impaired driver on Highway 17. Police located the vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop near Sands End Road, and determined the driver had been consuming alcohol.

Further investigation revealed more than a pound of suspected cannabis in different forms, as well as other items associated with drug trafficking.

Male struck by car

A 38-year-old Anola, MB man is facing a number of drug charges, as well as a charge of impaired driving.

Police received another call at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday about a disturbance on N. Ninth Street in Kenora. Further reports indicated a male may have been struck by a car, and was injured.

One male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and a male driver of a motor vehicle was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving.

Five injured in motor vehicle collision

Finally, just after midnight on Sunday, police were notified of a single motor vehicle collision on Gould Road in Kenora. Responding officers found that five people had been inside the vehicle at the time of the collision, and all suffered injuries.

A 19-year-old woman faces impaired driving charges.

All four accused are due in Kenora court in October.