Ontario Provincial Police and the Treaty 3 Police Service have arrested and charged three people in Kenora, Ont. as a result of a drug trafficking investigation, according to the OPP.

In a written release, provincial police said the suspects were arrested after officers searched a home in Kenora, where they reportedly found a quantity of hydromorphone — valued at $1,500, — cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Hydromorphone, an opioid painkiller, was responsible for 119 fatal overdoses in Ontario in 2015, according to preliminary findings released through a report from the province's chief coroner's office.

Police said on January 3, 2017, officers with a warrant searched a home in Kenora's Lakeside area, where two men and a woman were arrested and charged with a variety of drug possession offences.

A 43 year-old man, a 26 year-old man and a 35 year-old woman, all from Kenora, are slated to appear in court in February.