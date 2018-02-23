A collision between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer unit that prompted the closure of Highway 17 east of Willard Lake on Friday morning is still under investigation by Ontario Provincial Police officers in Kenora.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb 23 police were notified of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Police said the male driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the hospital while the driver and passenger in the tractor trailer unit sustained minor injuries.

According to a media statement, the highway was closed while police investigated the fatal collision.

Highway 71 and Highway 502 were used as detours.