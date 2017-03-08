A Kenora, Ont. man was fined $3,500 and has been banned from hunting in the province for three years after shooting at a moose decoy, according to provincial officials.

Conservation officers set up the fake calf moose in the area of Rail Bed Road and April Lake Road, north of Dryden in Oct., 2016, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in a written release issued Wednesday.

Court heard on March 2, that the man saw the moose decoy on the road, exited his vehicle and shot at the decoy while standing on the road.

The decoy was in place after the ministry had been receiving reports of moose being shot on, and from, roads in the area, the ministry said.

According to the province, the man pleaded guilty in court to careless discharge of a firearm for firing the high-powered rifle on the roadway.

The man will also have to take the Ontario Hunter Education Course before buying a hunting licence in the future.