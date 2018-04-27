OPP charge Kenora man after rifle stolen from parked police car

Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont. say they have charged a 27-year-old man after a rifle was stolen from a police car that was parked at the Lake of the Woods District Hospital.

OPP said an investigation determined that the 27-year-old got into the parked police cruiser and stole a police rifle and discharged it.

Police said there are no reports of damage or injuries.

A 27-year-old from Kenora has been charged with multiple offences including theft under $5000, careless use of a firearm, break and enter and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He is currently in custody until a bail hearing on April 27.