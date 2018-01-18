A proposal to move the homeless shelter in Kenora, Ont., to Knox United Church received approval from Kenora city council this week.

The church had to be re-zoned, along with its associated buildings, to legally house the homeless, as well as provide them with services such as meals and supports.

The homeless shelter was previously at the Kenora Fellowship Centre, but that group stopped housing the homeless in the summer of 2016. Knox United was used as a temporary facility that summer.

For the past year and a half, the basement of the Northwestern Health Unit has served as the emergency homeless shelter.

Although the shelter is being housed by Knox United Church, the Kenora District Services Board will help manage the facility.