Man reportedly struck by vehicle in Kenora, Ont., hit-and-run
Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora say they're looking for more information about a reported hit-and-run in the northwestern Ontario city early Saturday morning.
Victim taken to hospital after collision with 'non-life-threatening injuries'
Officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. on March 24 about a report of a man who was hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Keewatin, OPP stated in a written release on Monday.
Police said the man had been walking on Front Street in the vicinity of the Keewatin Memorial Arena around 1 a.m. when an SUV reportedly drove by him, hitting him as it passed and continued without stopping.
Police said the man was taken to hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Kenora OPP or Crime Stoppers.