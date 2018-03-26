Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora say they're looking for more information about a reported hit-and-run in the northwestern Ontario city early Saturday morning.

Officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. on March 24 about a report of a man who was hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Keewatin, OPP stated in a written release on Monday.

Police said the man had been walking on Front Street in the vicinity of the Keewatin Memorial Arena around 1 a.m. when an SUV reportedly drove by him, hitting him as it passed and continued without stopping.

Police said the man was taken to hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Kenora OPP or Crime Stoppers.