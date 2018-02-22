Ontario Provincial Police officers in Kenora arrested and charged a 35-year-old British Columbia man on Wednesday with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Officers said they stopped a pick up truck on Highway 17A for a highway traffic violation when they found a large amount of Canadian currency, drug paraphrenalia and approximately 12 pounds or 5.5 kilograms of marijuana and two pounds or approximately one kilogram of hash/hash oil.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $62,000, OPP said in a written release Thursday.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of marijuana and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was scheduled to appear in Kenora court on Thursday, Feb 22, 2018.