Woman suffers 'life threatening injuries' after physical altercation inside vehicle, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police in the Kenora area have charged a 24-year-old man with aggravated assault after officers received a call Wednesday afternoon about a woman in distress.

Police said on June 6, at approximately 4:20 p.m., they attended a physical altercation between a man and a woman, which occurred inside a vehicle about two kilometres north of Sioux Narrows.

The female driver sustained life threatening injuries and was flown to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where she is now in stable condition, police stated in a written release Thursday.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on June 7, 2018.

Police are continuing their investigation.