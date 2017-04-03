Two Kenora men are lucky to have survived a break in the ice on Lake of the Woods Saturday night.

Kenora OPP say that the two men were staying at a cabin on Brule Point and were last heard from before they went ice fishing on their ATVs near 12 Mile Portage.

Police said they began their search for the men after the families did not hear from them and after friends could not find them in their cabin.

This morning, a civilian pilot helping in the search found the men on Picture Rock Island, near Outer Bay.

Police said the men went through the ice near Picture Rock on Saturday night, and after being in the water for awhile were able to make it to shore. The men found shelter in a nearby cabin, police said.

Both men, police said, were uninjured.

Please be careful @ waterways this time of year as the ice is melting - a # of people have gone through the ice & had to be rescued! #OPPNWR — OPP NorthWest Region (@OPP_NWR) April 3, 2017

The OPP would like to remind people to stay off the ice this time of year as conditions will deteriorate quickly, even within a few hours.