Treaty Three police say they seized a variety of drugs that were en route to a First Nations community that was holding its annual powwow in northwestern Ontario over the weekend.

Officers stopped a vehicle in Kenora, Ont., on Saturday, police said in a written release, which lead to the discovery of 200 grams of cocaine, along with Oxycodone and marijuana. In addition, police said officers also found Canadian and U.S. money as well as other items police said are associated with the drug trade.

The total value of everything seized was estimated at $21,000, police said.

Police added that the drugs were in transit from Manitoba to the territory of the Eagle Lake First Nation, where the community was holding its annual powwow.

"These cultural ceremonies maintain a long tradition of being substance-free events and are annually attended by members of the Treaty Three Police Service to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend," police said in their statement.

A 34-year-old resident of Dryden and a 31-year-old woman from Eagle Lake now face a number of possession and trafficking charges.