Ontario Provincial Police and Treaty Three police say a search of a home in Kenora, Ont. has led to drug trafficking and other charges against three people.

According to a written release issued by the provincial police service, officers, armed with a warrant, entered a home in Kenora's north end and arrested three people around 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

The search also found just under 10 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of hydromorphone, Canadian currency, ammunition and other items associated with the drug trade, police said. The OPP estimated the street value of the drugs seized at just over $3,000.

Three Kenora residents — a 34-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman — have been charged with a variety of possession and trafficking offences.