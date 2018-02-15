Four men are facing drug charges after an OPP and Treaty Three Police Service investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in the Kenora area in northwestern Ontario.

OPP said the investigation led to the seizure of crystal meth, marijuana, hydromorphone, as well as cash and other drug trafficking-related items.

The drugs have a street value of about $30,000, police said in a written release.

Three men from Kenora — aged 23, 34 and 42 — and a 38-year-old man from Winnipeg face a number of drug-related charges. Among them are counts of possession of crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of marijuana and hydromorphone, and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

All four are in custody pending a future court date.