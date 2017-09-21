A Kenora man is facing several drug-related charges after an investigation into drug trafficking in the Northwestern Ontario city.

Kenora OPP said the man was arrested at about 10:30 pm Wednesday at a Kenora hotel. The arrest was the result of an investigation by the OPP Organizzed Crime and Enforcement Bureau and the Kenoral OPP Community Street Crime Unit.

Police found about 21 grams of methamphetamine with the male, and a search of his vehicle and hotel room turned up a small amount of marijuana and other items associated with the drug trafficking trade.

The street value of the drugs is estimated to be $6,300, police said.

The man, who police said is 65 years old, was arrested and charged with several drug-related offenses.