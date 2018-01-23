Ontario Provincial Police officers in Kenora, say they have charged a 31-year-old man with offences related to domestic violence after Sunday's incident at the Anchor Inn.

According to a written statement issued on Tuesday, police responded to an incident at a hotel on Lakeview Drive on Sunday, January 21 at around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the victim reported she had been assaulted with a weapon and eventually was able to escape from the room, but left the suspect barricaded inside.

The OPP including the Northwest Region Emergency Response Team, an OPP K9 Unit, members of the Northwest Region Crisis Negotiating Team, Incident Commanders and the Northwest Region Crime Unit began an integrated response, according to police.

Officials said the incident came to a peaceful conclusion around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday with the suspect being arrested by police.

The victim was transported to hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to police.

The 31-year-old man from Kenora has been charged with spousal assault, assault with a weapon and other charges related to domestic violence.

His name will not be released to protect the victim.

He has been held in custody for a bail hearing.