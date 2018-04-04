2018 Ontario budget calls for Kenora community justice centre

The Ontario government has announced funding in the 2018 budget for a new community justice centre in Kenora, Ont.

It says the goal is to improve marginalized, racialized and Indigenous peoples' experiences with the justice system.

The exact design of the centre has yet to be worked out, according to a letter sent by Lowell Hunking of the provincial Attorney General's office to participants in the province's needs assessment process for the centre.

But the government is proposing a bicultural centre with parallel crime and restorative justice processes, Hunking wrote.

It would also provide multi-disciplinary trauma-informed supports and programs led by Indigenous service providers.

"We are hopeful that the implementation of a [community justice centre] in Kenora will support our ongoing work to address the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in all aspects of the justice system — as victims, accused and communities," he wrote.

Officials will return to Kenora this spring to discuss next steps, according to the letter.

The province is also reportedly considering a satellite hub in Sioux Lookout.